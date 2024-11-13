The folks behind Arcade Archives have announced that the next Konami classic that it will be bringing to Nintendo Switch and PS4 will be Konami's Ping Pong (thanks Famitsu!).

The game will be released on November 14th in Japan and is expected to roll out across some digital storefronts in the West shortly after.

Originally released in arcades in 1985, Konami's Ping Pong is — as you probably guessed — a take on the popular sport of table tennis, with players being able to compete in both single-player and multiplayer matches. The winner is the first to reach 11 points (or higher if you're not leading by two points), with players having a few basic moves at their fingertips to help them get an edge on their opponent, including a powerful smash attack.

In addition to appearing in the arcades, the game was also released for the MSX and the Famicom Disk System in Japan, with the Famicom Disk System version changing the name to Smash Ping Pong.

Meanwhile, in Europe, the game received ports for various microcomputers, courtesy of Ocean Software's Imagine Software label, for platforms like the Amstrad CPC, Commodore 64, and ZX Spectrum.

The Famicom Disk System version has since appeared on the Nintendo Wii and Wii U virtual consoles as well as Nintendo Switch Online. All of these reissues were Japan-only, except for the Wii release, which was the first time the Smash Ping Pong version of the game was released internationally.

The arcade version was also previously made available via Game Room for Xbox 360 and Windows computers in 2010 and was available internationally.

You can watch some footage of Hamster's upcoming reissue below: