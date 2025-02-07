The developer of the Castlevania fangame Maria Renard's Revenge, DomKid, has announced that they currently are working on an exciting port of Capcom's Midnight Wanderers for the Neo Geo.

Midnight Wanderers, in case you've never heard of it, was a run 'n gun platformer that was first released in arcades back in 1991 that saw up to two players take control of the hobbits Lou and Siva on a quest to retrieve stolen chariot from a demon's castle. It was originally released as one of the three titles that were made available as part of Capcom's Three Wonders arcade compilation, appearing in the collection alongside the side-scrolling shooter Chariot and the puzzle game Don't Pull.

All of these titles were designed to run on Capcom's CP-1 hardware and were also briefly advertised for the Capcom Power System Changer — Capcom's home rival to the Neo Geo AES. However, this release never ended up happening, with Xing Entertainment instead publishing the collection on the Sony PlayStation and Sega Saturn exclusively in Japan in 1998. It has since been reissued in numerous retro collections in the years following these initial ports, with its most recent appearance being as part of 2022's Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium for the Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One, & PS4.

According to DomKid, the port is being built using Earok's Scorpion Engine, and won't be a 1/1 copy of the original game. It features 30 animations for the main player, as well as a fairly basic recreation of the main HUD. No music or sound effects have been implemented, but DomKid intends to take the project further, so we can hopefully expect to see some interesting updates on this project in the future.