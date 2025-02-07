Update [ ]: Limited Run is handling distribution for Earnest Evans (1991) and Anett Returns / Anett Futatabi (1993). This is the first time these two games have been available on Sega CD in English (Earnest Evans got a Genesis / Mega Drive release back in the day, however).

Original Story: Edia, the Japanese company behind recent re-releases of Valis and Tenshi No Uta has teased another new retro project, this time based on Wolf Team's "Anett and Earnest" trilogy.

This series includes the Genesis game El Viento (1991) and the Sega CD titles Earnest Evans (1991) and Anett Futatabi (1993).

Nothing beyond a piece of artwork has been shown so far, showing the three games mentioned above.

El Viento and Earnest Evans are both action platformers, while Anett Futatabi is a side-scrolling fighter.





El Viento received a North American release via Renovation Products, and Earnest Evans was also released in the region by the same company – although it was ported to the Genesis rather than the Sega CD, which meant the removal of cutscenes (animated by Japanese studio Madhouse) and the CD-quality music.

El Viento was recently reissued on the Genesis by Retro-Bit Gaming. The original Japanese version is one of the console's more collectable titles.