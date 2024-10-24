With the arrival of the Delta emulator on the App Store earlier this year, there has been an increasing wave of people using their iPhones to re-experience their favourite Game Boy and Game Boy Color games on the go.

So much so, that a new market seems to have emerged in order to help bring the iPhone gaming experience closer to the real thing. In the past, we covered the Playcase, for example, from Shelby Klein that let players swap out different 3D-printed faceplates to play DS, GBA, SNES, and Game Boy games with proper buttons instead of touchscreen controls, and it seems like there's another solution on the way, specifically tailored for Game Boy and Game Boy Color.

The newly designed case is called the WeirdBoy, and is made by the retro handheld enthusiast Aditya Nugraha Putra (better known online by his Instagram handle Weirdeetz). It was designed to specifically work with the Delta emulator and will fit over the onscreen UI that is presented when playing Game Boy and Game Boy Color. When not in use, the case will simply fit on the back side of your iPhone out of the way, but can easily be removed at any time and repositioned when you fancy a quick gaming session.

Right now, it is currently unavailable, but there is a waiting list ahead of its full release. This lets you express interest in a case for a particular iPhone model and also includes a few questions such as how much people will be willing to spend on the product.

It seems that it can also be bought with an NFC keychain as well — another one of Weirdeetz' creations — which is shaped like a miniature Game Boy cartridge and contains a special URL that acts as a shortcut to open the Delta App and play specific games that you already have installed.