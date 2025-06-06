The gaming community might be losing its mind over the arrival of the Switch 2, but in some parts of the world, an older piece of Nintendo tech is commanding a similar price.

As spotted by Pure Xbox's Ben Kerry, the UK chain CEX is selling the New Nintendo 3DS XL for £390—that's just six pounds less than the cost of a shiny new Switch 2.

The New Nintendo 3DS has held its value better than most pieces of gaming tech. There could be multiple reasons for this; the system is legitimately brilliant and home to some of the best games of the past few decades. It's also easy to hack these days, which will undoubtedly influence its value in the eyes of some people.

The console's glasses-free 3D experience is also unique, and that will have some bearing on its desirability—especially as the manufacturing of autostereoscopic displays is now a thing of the past, with no modern devices really using them. The 'New' 3DS models are also the best ones to get if you're interested in this particular family of systems, so both the standard New 3DS and the XL variant command high prices (the original 3DS is cheaper to find).

Even so, the fact that a pre-owned New 3DS XL (which cost £179.99 when it launched in the UK back in 2015) is being sold for almost £400 a decade on is remarkable. Brand-new examples are on Amazon for over £450, too, so this isn't a case of one store pricing it high, either.

Are you considering selling your New 3DS XL in light of its rising value, or has it convinced you to keep hold of it? Let us know with a comment.