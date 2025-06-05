Yesterday, Digital Eclipse revealed that the studio's next retro collection/interactive documentary will be a project focused on the early years of the Mortal Kombat fighting game series, originally developed by Midway Games.

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection is scheduled to launch later this year and is slated to come to several modern platforms, including the Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (via Steam).





Now the best fighting games of the 90s return in Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection.



Prepare yourself for online play with rollback netcode, an interactive documentary & more!



It aims to bring together "a vast library of titles from the franchise’s early years", including games for the Arcade, SNES, Sega Mega Drive/Genesis, Game Boy, 32X, and Game Boy Advance while adding in features such as online play (with rollback netcode). The list of games already announced includes:

Mortal Kombat – 1992: Arcade, SNES, Genesis, Game Boy, Game Gear

– 1992: Arcade, SNES, Genesis, Game Boy, Game Gear Mortal Kombat II -1993: Arcade, SNES, Genesis, Game Boy, 32X

-1993: Arcade, SNES, Genesis, Game Boy, 32X Mortal Kombat 3 – 1995: Arcade, SNES, Genesis

– 1995: Arcade, SNES, Genesis Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3 – 1995: Arcade, SNES

– 1995: Arcade, SNES Mortal Kombat 4 – 1997: Arcade

– 1997: Arcade Mortal Kombat Advance – 2001: Game Boy Advance

– 2001: Game Boy Advance Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance – 2002: Game Boy Advance

– 2002: Game Boy Advance Mortal Kombat: Tournament Edition – 2003: Game Boy Advance

In addition to that, the collection will also include a bunch of archived art and video footage from the making of these games, as well as interviews with some of the key people involved, such as the original creators Ed Boon, John Tobias, Dan Forden, and John Vogel.

You can watch the trailer here.