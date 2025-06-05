A fan translation is currently in the works for the Dante's Inferno-inspired PC-98 sidescroller Gate of Souls ~ From Dante's Divine Comedy, from the same group behind patches for Jewel BEM Hunter Lime, Cyber Arms Val-Kaizer, and Shrangila 2.

The project's lead BabaJeanMel shared a work-in-progress video of the patch showing a video of the opening and the full first chapter and revealed that they will once again be working with their frequent collaborators Kirinn B and AlphaRobo to bring another obscure title from the PC-98's library to a wider audience.

Gate of Souls ~ From Dante's Divine Comedy (otherwise known in Japan as Tamashii no Mon ~ Dante no Shinkyoku yori) was released for the PC-98 and FM-Towns in 1992 title and is a unique adventure sidescroller from Koei (the company behind historical strategy games like Nobunaga's Ambition and Romance of the Three Kingdoms and hack-and-slash action titles like Dynasty Warriors and Samurai Warriors). It sees players take control of the poet Dante, who has been transported to hell after the loss of his beloved Beatrice and must his way to heaven.

On their website, BabaJeanMel states they had released a menu patch for both the PC-98 and FM Towns versions of the game a few years ago, but had to stop that project due to "technical difficulties" that prevented them from going further.

Now, though, they state that Alpharobo has managed to crack the game engine wide open and Kirinn has decoded the graphics format, allowing them to continue working on it.

You can get a look at the video of their progress below: