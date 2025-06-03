While most of the gaming world is getting all hot under the collar about the Switch 2, it's always nice to be reminded of Nintendo's past glories, and the 3DS certainly ranks as one of those.

Back when the company's Wii U home console was struggling for its life, this dual-screen handheld effectively kept Nintendo relevant and is home to some of the best games of the past few decades. It's also the only Nintendo console with StreetPass, a feature we really wish had been incorporated into the Switch.

If you've got a soft spot for 3DS—and if you don't, then you should check your pulse to see if you're still alive—then you'll be interested in this cute little fanzine from artist Corinth Boone.

The Nintendo 3DS zines are all done! My first time making zines myself at home. They're debuting at TCAF but I'll try to keep selling them at any future events :^)) — corinth 🔜 TCAF ✨️ (@heyitscorinth.bsky.social) 2025-05-24T18:09:24.375Z

"Hey! Let me tell you about my favourite 3DS games!" is pretty self-explanatory, and Boone is looking to sell copies of the fanzine at the upcoming Toronto Comic Arts Festival, which kicks off this weekend.

Hopefully, Boone will make this available for purchase online, as the replies to her social media post contain a lot of potential customers.