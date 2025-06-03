The Nintendo legend Takaya Imamura has been announced as a new "Guest of Honour" stretch goal for Nightmare Buster Rebirth — an HD reimagining of the SNES run 'n gunner Nightmare Busters.

Pix'n Love Games' Kickstarter for Nightmare Buster Rebirth went live last month and has already managed to hit its goal on the crowdfunding site, raising €125,873 (over double its initial goal of €60,000) and achieving several stretch goals along the way for features (such as new levels, a behind-the-scenes museum mode, a physical manual, and a backers-focused thanks screen).

However, it seems there are still some more stretch goals left to be hit before the crowdfunding comes to an end in 16 days, with Pix'n Love announcing yesterday that they have approached the Nintendo legend Takaya Imamura, to design a new boss for the remake if the project manages to reach its €150,000 target.



Thanks to your support 🔥, pic.twitter.com/NCtMwdWFHO 🎉Takaya Imamura joins the adventure!Thanks to your support 🔥, #NightmareBusters Rebirth is welcoming @ima_1966 , the iconic #Nintendo and TLoZ: Majora's Mask designer to create - once the pledge is unlocked on Kickstarter - a completely original boss! 👇 https://t.co/eviBbNbFJH June 2, 2025

Imamura will probably be best known to readers of this site for his prior involvement with Nintendo series like F-Zero and Star Fox, or his work on other Nintendo games like The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask.

He originally got the job at the famous Japanese company in 1989 and worked there until 2021, which is when he decided to leave the company to pursue his own projects, such as the comic book Omega 6 (due out this October in English from Dark Horse Comics) and the adventure game, Omega 6 - The Triangle Stars.

If you want to help Nightmare Busters Rebirth reach this goal, you can head over to the Kickstarter page here.