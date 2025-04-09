Pix'n Love has announced it will be bringing out a new "Ultimate Edition" of the SNES action platformer Nightmare Busters, as part of the Kickstarter for its remake Nightmare Busters Rebirth (which is coming to PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC).

According to a video on the Pix'n Love Games YouTube channel, this new version of the game, which stars the leprechauns Flynn and Floyd on a quest to stop nightmares spreading across the land, will feature a bunch of improvements over the original. This includes new game modes and bug fixes. It will also be available for both NTSC systems (Japanese and North American) and PAL (Europe), with optimizations for 60HZ and 50HZ setups.

As you may well be aware, the action platformer Nightmare Busters has something of a long and complicated history.

pic.twitter.com/1FD156MIIP ⚠️ To all Super Nintendo fans: Nightmare Busters is coming to SNES cartridge in a definitive and fully optimized version! Want to reserve your copy? Join the official Kickstarter pre-launch page now ➡️ https://t.co/eviBbNbFJH April 9, 2025

Originally developed for the SNES by the London-based developer Arcade Zone in the '90s, the game was reportedly going to be published at the time by Sony and Nichibutsu. But it never ended up being launched during the console's prime, with the game eventually getting a belated cartridge release in 2013, thanks to a group of the original developers and Brandon Cobb's Super Fighter Team.

In 2021, a remake of the game was announced by the French developer Aurora Game Studio and the publisher Pix'n Love Games for PC and consoles, featuring updated visuals. However, nothing really seemed to come of this announcement, with a rare demo showing at a French festival celebrating Asian culture being pretty much all the evidence we had for the longest time that the game was still in development.

Then, out of the blue, a few months ago, the project received a new World Premier Reveal Teaser, alongside a new social media account and some fresh PR declaring 2025 to be "the year of Nightmare Busters".

