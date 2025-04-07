A new English fan translation has just been released online for The Blue Crystal Rod — the fourth and final mainline entry in Namco's 'Babylonian Castle Saga' that started with the 1984 arcade classic Tower of Druaga.

Launching for the Super Famicom back in 1994, The Blue Crystal Rod was a noticeable departure from earlier games released in the "Saga", being presented as a first-person adventure game as opposed to a top-down maze exploration game (Tower of Druaga and The Return of Ishtar) or a 2D sidescroller (The Quest For Ki).

It followed the events of the second game in the series, The Return of Ishtar, and focused on the knight Gilgamesh and the priestess Ki embarking on a quest to return the newly acquired Blue Crystal Rod to the heavens, upon the orders of the goddess Ishtar.

pic.twitter.com/8i9zVCm6Ob An English fan translation of "The Blue Crystal Rod" for Super Famicom has been released by "Supper": https://t.co/6Q92d4Ky48 April 4, 2025

In the past, it has never officially been released in the West, and, therefore, has never been subject to a proper English localization. This has obviously presented some noticeable challenges to those who wanted to check it out and see how Gilgamesh's story continued.

However, it now appears that the prolific ROM hacker named Supper has taken it upon themselves to try and remove these barriers, producing their own fanmade translation for the game, to make it more easily accessible to Western players.

This patch not only translates the text but also adds in some nice quality-of-life improvements too. This includes a help menu to better explain the game's "opaque mechanics", and an unlockable ending checklist to "make it easier to track progress through the game".

If you want to download the hack, you can grab it now from the website Romhack.ing.