BSzili - a developer known for his unofficial Amiga ports of Blood, Wolfenstein 3D, and Shadow Warrior — has recently released a new proof-of-concept demo of the Sega Saturn and PlayStation classic Tomb Raider for the Commodore Amiga (as spotted by IndieRetroNews).

According to the BSzili, who posted a build of the game over on the English Amiga Board last Thursday, the demo only took him a few days to put together in total and is based on the GBA and 32X version of OpenLara — an open source engine created by XProger for the original Tomb Raider.

No specs were given alongside the demo, but, since going up, footage has appeared on YouTube showing the demo running relatively well on Amiga emulators like Winuae (using 030 settings), as well as on an Amiga 1200 (with PiStorm CM4 2.2Ghz) and Amiga 1200 (030/40MHz) without PiStorm.

As things stand, it should be noted, that the demo currently features no sound and only seems to encompass the first level. However, despite that, it's a truly impressive project (especially given how quickly it was pulled together) and one we'd love to see further developed in the future.

Writing on the English Amiga Boards, BSzili didn't outright say whether or not he will continue working on the project but given he has described the demo "as a call to action" and stated that he is looking for someone to help out with the rasterizer, it's a probably a safe bet he has some bigger plans in store.

If you're interested in giving the demo a try, you can download the game now directly from the English Amiga Board thread or IndieRetroNews.