Blaze has announced a new Tomb Raider collection for its Evercade family of systems.

Tomb Raider Collection 2 includes Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation and Tomb Raider: Chronicles, both of which were available on the PS1 and PC. "Both games feature environmental puzzles, third-person shooting mechanics and legendary level design," says Blaze.

The most interesting fact is that The Last Revelation will include a special bonus level which was originally distributed on PC via The Times newspaper in the UK.

"Originally released in 2000 as a standalone level for PC users through The Times Newspaper, this special level is set in a mysterious Egyptian tomb," says the publisher. "It has now been meticulously converted for inclusion in the 32-bit version, marking the first time it has been playable in 32-bit form. The level is available from the in-game menu for Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation."

Blaze Entertainment's CEO, Andrew Byatt, had this to say about the news:

With Tomb Raider Collection 2, we’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Crystal Dynamics and to offer fans another chance to relive Lara Croft’s timeless adventures. Including this unique conversion of the rare Times bonus level is a real treat for Evercade and Tomb Raider fans, allowing them to experience a truly unique chapter of Lara’s history.

Tomb Raider Collection 2 will be available for pre-order from 25th February 2025 and will be released in April 2025. It will cost £24.99 / $29.99 / €29.99.