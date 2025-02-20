Early Tomb Raider titles have recently been remastered for modern systems, and the developers behind the project have used upscaling tools to improve the 32-bit textures seen in the original games.

This process has led to some intentional confusion online, as evidenced by a post on the Insert Credit forums, as highlighted by Brandon Sheffield:

Anyway genAI in video games is going great. The AI upscale remaster of Tomb Raider 2 turned these mysterious instruments into a touchtone phone, complete with the classic R button! It's really important that we burn down the world so we can do this. — Brandon Sheffield (@brandon.insertcredit.com) 2025-02-19T19:45:21.345Z

"Those AI 'enhanced' graphics are super bad," says samderboo. "My favorite so far is this one, where it turned some amorphous tech instruments into a giant phone keypad (in between a bunch of other nonsensically sized instruments)."

The image shows the original texture compared to the one used in the remastered edition, and it's easy to see why it sticks out—the image is effectively a giant telephone keypad. This led some to assume that AI tools had been used to create the upscaled visuals.

However, it seems that the image used is actually an existing stock photo: