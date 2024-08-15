It's hard to imagine a video game series having quite the same impact as Tomb Raider did back in the '90s. Lara Croft's 1996 debut didn't just attract the attention of gamers the world over; it made her a legitimate cultural icon and (dare we say it?) sex symbol. Sequels, movies, merchandise and much more followed, and while Miss Croft remains a famous face today, her profile in the '90s was arguably much, much higher.
A lot of that has to do with the first three Tomb Raider outings, which have been remastered recently for modern-day platforms. We've also got this collection for the Evercade family of systems, and while it lacks some of the more advanced aspects of the remasters (what you have here is essentially straight emulation of the PS1 originals), it's still a very welcome addition to the Evercade's burgeoning library.
Included here are Tomb Raider (1996), Tomb Raider II (1997) and Tomb Raider III (1998) – yes, we really did get a Tomb Raider game every year at one point (the slightly less acclaimed Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation and Tomb Raider: Chronicles arrived in 1999 and 2000 respectively, but neither is included here – nor do they have a place on the remastered collection).
It's fair to say that five Tomb Raider games in as many years made the series stale and predictable, but the opening trilogy remains a treat, even after more than twenty years.
Sure, Lara is somewhat awkward to control when you're used to precise twin-stick analogue movement, but those of you who played these games in the '90s might be surprised how swiftly muscle memory kicks in – and how versatile the control system remains, despite its digital-only nature. The remastered collection allows for 'modern' controls for those who cannot get used to digital input, but that sadly isn't possible on Evercade (for now, at least).
There's no shortage of action to be had over these three titles, but the puzzle and exploration elements help break things up significantly. Like all of the most impactful early 3D games, most of the delight in Tomb Raider comes from successfully navigating your way through each location by leaping over platforms, scaling vertical surfaces and flicking switches to open doors; the sense of scale, even in the first game, remains impressive.
The initial load time required to boot each game can become a little annoying, and the need to manually save your game is another relic of the past that is irritating rather than endearing, but even these complaints can't take the shine off what is another brilliant trip down memory lane for Evercade fans. This ranks as one of the platform's most significant releases so far, and we hope to see more high-profile collections of this calibre in the years to come.
I played the first game originally on Saturn, replayed on the remastered collection. Original tank controls are best for these game anyway in my opinion, but having the games on Switch makes this release not something I'm interested in.
My favouite thing on Evercade was probably the Mega Drive version of Midnight Resistance, just as an actual real copy costs almost £100. I also liked the Oliver Twins collection too as never played the NES Dizzy ports.
I’ve preordered the EXP R with this collection also bought Irem arcade i feel like the Evercade has gained a decent following and the Tomb Raider collection was the tipping point for me hoping for more like this
Interesting note about the manual saves in the game. The review makes it sound like the games don't take advantage of the Evercades built in save states but I'm sure that's not the case.
@RossoftheRobots That's what I was wondering about actually. If you have to save with crystals that can only be used once, like it was the case on Saturn (and PlayStation I guess), I won't get it. Amusingly, most people I know who love Tomb Raider played it on PC back in the days, and on PC you could save any time.
I got stuck in the big room with the four trials and iirc you only had two crystals, so it was impossible to save between each trial, and you could easily die in the platform sequences between each trial. It was a nightmare to me.
I don’t see the appeal of the evercade. Blows my mind it’s still getting releases.
@RootsGenoa Yeah, I'm sure that we'll be able to use save states... I mean, you can on the Duke Nukem collection can't you? I imagine this is a similar style of emulation.
I think the only Thing i would wish from them to take as an Option is a 16:9 Hack for the PSX Games.
Many Games work very well with it on the Mister, including Tomb Raider (at least 4 that i did try out on it).
The Lack of the Graphics of the Remaster is nothing bad, those are the PSX Version, personally i skip it because i replayed those Games last Year before the Announcement of the Remaster and this Year again with the Remaster... Too much Tomb Raider for me haha.
Sad that the Expansions never came to the Consoles, TR3 is not really good, but the lost Artefact is magnificant!
@Bonggon5 On the other hand, I do see the appeal of the Evercade and I'm glad it's getting new releases. They seem to keep getting better too!
