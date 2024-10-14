Tomb Raider custodian Crystal Dynamics has revealed that the franchise has now sold over 100 million units since its inception in 1996.

The company has issued a statement alongside confirmation that Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation (1999), Tomb Raider: Chronicles (2000), and Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness (2003) are getting the remaster treatment as part of Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered:

We’re so honored to share a huge milestone for Tomb Raider – we have officially reached over 100 million games sold across the franchise! This is a momentous accomplishment that few video game franchises ever achieve. We owe our thanks to you, the fans, as well as to all the passionate developers and artists whose talent and imagination have given us so many stories and experiences to share together for nearly three decades. We’re extremely grateful for the Tomb Raider community’s collective spirit of adventure, and we look forward to all the journeys still to come as Lara Croft and Tomb Raider continue to reach new heights.





The original Tomb Raider was released on Saturn, PS1 and PC by Core Design in 1996. The British studio would produce five mainline sequels (as well as a few handheld spin-offs) before the series was handed over to Crystal Dynamics in 2006, with Tomb Raider: Legend being the first game from this new era.

In 2013, the franchise was rebooted with Tomb Raider, which was followed by Rise of the Tomb Raider (2015) and Shadow of the Tomb Raider (2018).

TOMB RAIDER: The Legend of Lara Croft is one of the most recent pieces of media relating to the series, and is available to watch on Netflix now.