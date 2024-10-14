Last year, the ROM hacker and porting specialist Rumbleminze released an unofficial NES to SNES port of the 1987 title Kid Icarus, which set out to optimize the game to run under the Super Nintendo's FastROM mode and introduce other improvements to the Nintendo classic. And it looks like he is now working on another exciting update that aims to enhance the experience even further.

In a series of tweets, Rumbleminze has been showing some "proof of concept" experiments to implement the improved backgrounds from the 3DS port 3D Classics: Kid Icarus into the fanmade SNES title, albeit adjusted for 16 colors, 4bpp to run on the older hardware.

This means that instead of the black vortexes of the original, players will soon have the ability to upgrade the graphics to contain more detailed and diverse backgrounds, including depictions of lava-filled rooms, overgrown trees, and gloomy dungeon interiors.

pic.twitter.com/kUeuNvyaON The last few backgrounds for my SNES port of Kid Icarus are in place (worlds 3 and 4), time for a lot of testing. You can thank #ufo50 for the delay October 13, 2024

According to Rumbleminze's Twitter, this version will be released as a separate revision and will include a new version of the randomizer that they created for the SNES release with the updated graphics.

Right now, it is currently in testing. So we'll keep an eye out for when it eventually releases, to let you know when you'll be able to play it.