Andy Davidson, the man behind the original Worms, has revealed that the Amiga used to create the original 1995 game is back in action.

"The Amiga I made Worms on is all recapped and working again," he says on social media. "Everything is also finally backed up."

"So looks like I’ll be getting back into games development," adds Davidson, before saying that he has plans to expand the iconic Director's Cut of the game. "I have a Worms DC update to finish... will be an update to that which makes it feature-complete and adds some other stuff as well."





Speaking exclusively to Time Extension earlier this year, Davidson explains that he was still a schoolboy when he began work on what would eventually become Worms:

I wanted to create a game that would be different every time you play, one that my friends could play at school and wouldn’t get boring. The result was the game getting banned from school because people were skipping lessons to come and play it. Once it was banned, I thought I must be onto something, as things that are banned are usually good!

After the game failed to win a coding competition held by Amiga Format, Davidson took it to a trade show attended by Team17 co-founder Martyn Brown, who snapped it up on the spot. It was a commercial smash hit on the Amiga, and was ported to the most popular formats of the era.

Since then, we've had numerous Worms sequels, and this year gave us Worms Armageddon: Anniversary Edition on modern formats.