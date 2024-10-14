Quinty (known in North America as Mendel Palace) is notable for being the first game created by Game Freak, which would later produce the Pokémon series with Nintendo.

Released by Namco on the Famicom in 1989, it would come to North America the following year under its alternate title, with Hudson Soft handling the publishing duties.

Thanks to the recent Game Freak leak, we now know that a remake of Quinty was created for the Super Famicom but was never released. The game was apparently intended to make use of the Japan-only Nintendo Power distribution service, which allowed players to flash games to special rewritable cartridges.

The leak also reveals that there were plans to release the game on the Wii Virtual Console. This sadly didn't happen, either.

