Blaze Entertainment has released the latest firmware update for its Evercade family of consoles.

The new update (version 4.0.5) brings with it some fixes for the Broken Sword Collection as well as the ability to play the Gremlin Graphics' platformer Zool for free from Evercade's main menu.

The Broken Sword Collection was released last month as a physical cartridge for Evercade devices and features the PS1 versions of Revolution Software's Broken Sword - The Shadow of the Templars and its sequel The Smoking Mirror.





April 9, 2025

In our review, we called it "a must-have purchase for any self-respecting Evercade owner", but it seems like some users have been reporting issues with inconsistencies with the speed of the animation in the first game — something which has reportedly made timed puzzles like the "Plaster of Paris" puzzle in the Ireland segment of the game difficult (though not impossible) to complete.

Blaze attributes the issue to the fact that its release is based on the later 60HZ NTSC version of the PlayStation title, which was published after the 50HZ European version of the game and "came with the frame rate cap removed". The company states it has "worked on the emulator to stabilise the frame rate for a smoother, more consistent experience", which should hopefully fix the issue.

Zool, meanwhile, is already available as part of Gremlin Collection 1 but is now playable for free for a limited amount of time as Evercade's "Highlight of the Month". It replaces last month's game, Data East's Midnight Resistance.

Here's a link to the full patch notes.