Given the massive popularity of Castlevania, it's not all that surprising that we've seen a lot of fan-made games based on the series – and we've got another to add to the growing list in the shape of Mighty Castle Adventure (thanks, Indie Retro News).

Developer Yogtze has actually been working on this Castlevania game for the Amstrad CPC for quite some time, but a new video – recorded by Joseph Antony (AKA: XeNoMoRPH) during the Benediction Coding Party #3 – has revealed just how far progress has come.

The demo is looking very promising, even at this early stage, and showcases some lovely visuals and great music. It's also borrowing elements quite neatly from the Castlevania series, including those iconic skeleton sprites. Some of the visuals are a little fruity, but that only adds to the charm, if you ask us.

Yogtze has confirmed on their Twitter account that the game will be playable on all CPC systems:

Nope, it's for all CPCs =)

I would come in 2 flavors :

-128K RAM + mass storage (3"/3"5 disk , Hxc , Gotek , USIfAC/ULIfAC , Xmass, silicon disc, IDE hard drive ...)

-64K RAM cartrige (464Plus/6128Plus/GX 4000 or any CPC with Play2CPC (possible bundle) ) — Yogtze (@StollG58654) October 31, 2023

