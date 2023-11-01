Athena's Shmup Daioh is this week's Arcade Archives release on Switch and PS4.

Released in 1993 and published by Sammy, Daioh ("Great King" in Japanese) is a vertically scrolling shmup which offers a wide range of weapons for the player to use.

Interestingly, the Japanese and Western variants of the game are slightly different when it comes to weapons. In the latter, you only have two action buttons and have to pick up weapons, whereas in the former, a six-button setup is used, with each weapon mapped to a particular button.

You'll have the chance to try out both versions in this release.

Arcade Archives Daioh will be released on November 2nd, 2023.