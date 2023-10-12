Hamster announced yesterday that the 1982 puzzle game Guttang Gottong (also known as Loco-Motion and Crazy Train) will be this week's Arcade Archive release (as reported by Famitsu). It launches today on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

The game, in case you're unfamiliar, sees players sliding blocks to try and construct a path to guide an unstoppable train through every station — the goal being to pick up all the passengers on the map while avoiding dead ends and other railcars. It was developed by Konami but was distributed in Japan by Sega and in North America by Centuri.

Following its original arcade release, the game was later ported to a range of other platforms including Mattel's Intellivision, the Tomy Tutor, and the MSX, but it hasn't seen too many reissues in recent memory.

You can watch a video of it in action below: