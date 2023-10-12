The Australian film distributor Umbrella Entertainment revealed yesterday on Twitter that it will be bringing out a new 4K release of the '90s live-action Super Mario Bros. Movie and that pre-orders are now open from its website.

Released in 1993, the live-action Super Mario film starring Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo was a critical and commercial failure when it originally appeared in theatres, but has since gone on to develop a bit of an interesting cult following online, thanks to its elaborate sets and fascinating production history.

This new release looks to satisfy the continued curiosity surrounding the film all these years later and comes just in time to capitalize on its 30th anniversary, giving audiences four feature-packed releases to choose from.





Pre-order: pic.twitter.com/OGcFcwMpdp Here's SUPER MARIO BROS in its worldwide debut 4K with a NEWLY restored alternate workprint cut. We’ve taken it to the next level with the 'Trust the Fungus' Collector’s Edition which includes almost 500 pages of content and over 10 NEW extras!Pre-order: https://t.co/a6hVrcgkLZ October 12, 2023

These include a 2-disc Blu-Ray ($49.95 AUD), a 4K UHD + Blu-Ray ($59.95 AUD), a 3-disc collector's edition that comes with extras like a special behind-the-scenes book ($110.00 AUD), and the Trust the Fungus Collector's Edition ($150.00 AUD) featuring all of the above and a lot more too.

All of these will include newly recorded audio commentaries with members of the film's crew, a newly restored workprint cut, restored deleted scenes, new academic featurettes, commercials, music videos, and pretty much anything else you could hope for from a release of this nature. So, if you're a fan of the film or just happen to be interested in its production, this may be worth looking into.

According to the Umbrella Entertainment website, each version is currently scheduled to release in January 2024.