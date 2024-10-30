The SuperSega all-in-one FPGA console has a new case design.

The team behind the console – which will play Sega Master System, Mark III, Mega Drive / Genesis, Saturn and Dreamcast games – has revealed the new design on YouTube, along with confirmation that it is "closing in" on 200 confirmed pre-orders.

SuperSega has been subject to some intense scrutiny of late. Amid accusations that the system was nothing but vapourware, the team released a video which claimed to show it running original cartridges, only for many people to question the PCB design and authenticity of both the video and the crowdfunding drive itself.

There have also been valid questions about the legality of using the 'Sega' brand in the system's name, an issue the team seems pretty chill about.

It is also stated that a new video will be released soon for those "who do not believe in our projects".

The team has also released this statement, which we're reproducing here in its full and unedited form:

We are closing to 200 pre-reserves as of now, today 29 October at 18:45 EST. People which pre-reserved with commitment, will get one early production unit by early 2025. A máximum of 300 units will be delivered on first batch, some of that will be send to external reviewers as well.We will launch a crowdfunding champaign by end november or beggining december, with another 200 units available at special price for those who pre-reserved with no commitment. To pre-reserved with no compromise (click on top right menú of our newest website) as well as to pre-reserve with commitment. Any way, you can pre-reserve until 4th of November. On 5th on November you will not be able to pre-reserve.