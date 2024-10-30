Satirical YouTube channel Mega64 – which has worked with the likes of Konami, Nintendo and Ubisoft – is in danger of closing down, it has been revealed.

The channel was founded back in 2004 and includes the core team Rocco Botte, Derrick Acosta, and Shawn Chatfield, along with several regular contributors (including the one and only Tommy Tallarico).

As well as creating unique video content, podcasts and special episodes, Mega64 has been commissioned in the past to produce promotional skits for major games industry outfits; the group memorably put together a video for Nintendo's E3 2014 and 2015 plans.

Throughout the years, Mega64 has also featured some famous guest stars, including Shigeru Miyamoto, Hideo Kojima, Cliff Bleszinski, Gabe Newell, Hironobu Sakaguchi, Toshihiro Nagoshi and Hideki Kamiya.

The channel currently has 659k subscribers.

There's been an outpouring of affection for Mega64 online, with many other YouTube channels weighing in to offer support and spread the word. "We cannot believe the support we have seen today," says the group's Twitter account.

Here are some of Mega64's best skits, in our opinion:

If you'd like to lend a hand, then head over to the Mega64 Patreon page.