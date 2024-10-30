Tecmo's 1992 run-and-gun crosshair shooter Riot will be this week's Arcade Archives, as reported by Famitsu and other publications.

The game will be released on October 31st in Japan for PS4 and Nintendo Switch and is also expected to arrive on some digital storefronts in the West shortly after.

If you've never heard of Riot before, we don't exactly blame you as this is definitely one of the more unexpected Arcade Archives' releases in recent memory. Depending on where you look online, for instance, there are a few conflicting reports on whether the game was ever actually released in Japan back in the day, with the description accompanying this new release seemingly indicating that it did. Meanwhile, overseas, NMK was responsible for distributing the game — something that thankfully everyone seems to agree upon.

The game is an action sidescroller, which features a shooting perspective that is reminiscent of Taito's 1988 arcade title Cabal. The story sees players taking control of a military-looking hero who must run through various levels blasting away guards, helicopters, and mythical creatures with a wide array of weapons, to put a stop to a shadowy organization.

Here is a description of the game:

"RIOT is an action game released by TECMO in 1992. Conquer the stages while defeating the "THE MAGIC TIGERS", warriors armed with special weapons and magic that stand in your way one after another.

Enemies appear in the front and back of the screen, so you need to shoot them separately. The key to success is to make good use of various weapons and shields along the way."

You can watch a video of it in action below: