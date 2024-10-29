Tetris Effect And Rez Studio Enhance Celebrates 10 Years With New Book 1
Tetsuya Mizuguchi's Enhance studio is ten years old and is celebrating this milestone with a new book and vinyl collection, produced in collaboration with Lost in Cult Records and Cook & Becker.

Sounds and Visions: Enhance at 10 covers the company's games – Rez Infinite, Tetris Effect, Lumines Remastered and HUMANITY – in a project which is a "celebration of the sights, sounds, works and stories that have defined the first decade of Tetsuya Mizuguchi’s cutting edge creative collective."

Sounds and Visions: Enhance at 10 will offer "extensive musical archives, in-depth oral histories and future visions of Enhance—brought to life via two limited quantity box sets, availably exclusively from Lost In Cult and Cook and Becker."

The signed box set ($259) is limited to 1010 copies and includes:

  • Boxed set signed by Tetsuya Mizuguchi
  • Sounds & Visions: An Oral History of Enhance book
  • Hydelic At 10: (Super)CD featuring select tracks from Tetris® Effect: Connected and Rez Infinite
  • Rez Infinite Laser-etched Glass Sculpture
  • Two giclee art prints with certificate of authenticity signed by Takashi Ishihara

This item ships in Summer 2025.

The signed vinyl collection ($259) is limited to 505 units and includes:

  • Vinyl boxed set signed by Tetsuya Mizuguchi
  • 9xLPs (180g vinyl) with music from Tetris® Effect: Connected, Rez Infinite, Lumines Remastered, and HUMANITY
  • The Enhance Soundworks liner booklet
  • Enhance Iconography turntable slipmat
  • Enhance Iconography poster
  • Enhance Iconography pin collection

This will ship in Spring 2025.

You can pre-order both here.