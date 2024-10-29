Tetsuya Mizuguchi's Enhance studio is ten years old and is celebrating this milestone with a new book and vinyl collection, produced in collaboration with Lost in Cult Records and Cook & Becker.

Sounds and Visions: Enhance at 10 covers the company's games – Rez Infinite, Tetris Effect, Lumines Remastered and HUMANITY – in a project which is a "celebration of the sights, sounds, works and stories that have defined the first decade of Tetsuya Mizuguchi’s cutting edge creative collective."

Sounds and Visions: Enhance at 10 will offer "extensive musical archives, in-depth oral histories and future visions of Enhance—brought to life via two limited quantity box sets, availably exclusively from Lost In Cult and Cook and Becker."

The signed box set ($259) is limited to 1010 copies and includes:

Boxed set signed by Tetsuya Mizuguchi

Sounds & Visions: An Oral History of Enhance book

Hydelic At 10: (Super)CD featuring select tracks from Tetris® Effect: Connected and Rez Infinite

Rez Infinite Laser-etched Glass Sculpture

Two giclee art prints with certificate of authenticity signed by Takashi Ishihara

This item ships in Summer 2025.

The signed vinyl collection ($259) is limited to 505 units and includes:

Vinyl boxed set signed by Tetsuya Mizuguchi

9xLPs (180g vinyl) with music from Tetris® Effect: Connected, Rez Infinite, Lumines Remastered, and HUMANITY

The Enhance Soundworks liner booklet

Enhance Iconography turntable slipmat

Enhance Iconography poster

Enhance Iconography pin collection

This will ship in Spring 2025.

You can pre-order both here.