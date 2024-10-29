Tetsuya Mizuguchi's Enhance studio is ten years old and is celebrating this milestone with a new book and vinyl collection, produced in collaboration with Lost in Cult Records and Cook & Becker.
Sounds and Visions: Enhance at 10 covers the company's games – Rez Infinite, Tetris Effect, Lumines Remastered and HUMANITY – in a project which is a "celebration of the sights, sounds, works and stories that have defined the first decade of Tetsuya Mizuguchi’s cutting edge creative collective."
Sounds and Visions: Enhance at 10 will offer "extensive musical archives, in-depth oral histories and future visions of Enhance—brought to life via two limited quantity box sets, availably exclusively from Lost In Cult and Cook and Becker."
The signed box set ($259) is limited to 1010 copies and includes:
- Boxed set signed by Tetsuya Mizuguchi
- Sounds & Visions: An Oral History of Enhance book
- Hydelic At 10: (Super)CD featuring select tracks from Tetris® Effect: Connected and Rez Infinite
- Rez Infinite Laser-etched Glass Sculpture
- Two giclee art prints with certificate of authenticity signed by Takashi Ishihara
This item ships in Summer 2025.
The signed vinyl collection ($259) is limited to 505 units and includes:
- Vinyl boxed set signed by Tetsuya Mizuguchi
- 9xLPs (180g vinyl) with music from Tetris® Effect: Connected, Rez Infinite, Lumines Remastered, and HUMANITY
- The Enhance Soundworks liner booklet
- Enhance Iconography turntable slipmat
- Enhance Iconography poster
- Enhance Iconography pin collection
This will ship in Spring 2025.
You can pre-order both here.