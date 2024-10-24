The vertical shooter Super Spacefortress Macross (known in Japan as Chō Jikū Yōsai Makurosu) will arrive on the Nintendo Switch & PS4 later this year on December 26th, it was revealed earlier today on Arcade Archives' weekly livestream (thanks Famitsu!).

Originally released in arcades back in 1992, the game was developed by the Zed Blade and P47: The Phantom Fighter developer NMK, with Banpresto (a subsidiary of Bandai) handling its distribution in Japan while Fabtek did the same for the North American region.

The game is based on the 1984 film Macross: Do You Remember Love? and sees players take control of the fighters Hikaru Ichijyo (player one) and Max Jenius (player two) as they pilot the variable fighter Valkyrie to defeat an invasion from the Zentradi race.

Notably, it was the first licensed Macross game to be produced for the arcades and was later followed by the sidescroller The Super Dimension Fortress Macross II (also from NMK) and the vertical shooter Macross Plus (from the developer MOSS).