This week's Arcade Archives release will be Video Systems' Power Spikes (otherwise known in Japan as Super Volley Ball '91), as reported by Famitsu.

The game, which is a follow-up to 1989's Super Volley Ball, will be released on October 10th in Japan on PS4 and the Nintendo Switch eShop, with the game expected to also hit some digital storefronts in the West shortly after launch.

It features the same easy-to-pick-up but difficult-to-master volleyball-based gameplay of its predecessor (which is already available via Arcade Archives) but adds in some welcome new features including the introduction of some new serves, and the option to pick between girls' and boys' teams (this last feature was missing from its international release).

The game was later ported to the SNES under the name Hyper V-Ball in North America and Europe, with the Japanese version going by the title Super Volley II instead. It later went on to receive a sequel Power Spikes 2 in 1994, which originally made its debut in the arcades first for the Neo Geo MVS before coming to the Neo Geo CD.

If you fancy some retro volleyball action over the next couple of weeks, this game might just hit a sweet spot for you.