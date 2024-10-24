Argonaut Games has finally shined a little more light on the platforms that it will be bringing Croc Legend of the Gobbos' remaster to when the game finally releases.

Back when the game was initially revealed earlier this year, Argonaut simply announced that it was coming to "current consoles" and PC, but the studio has now provided us with an actual list of platforms, offering more precise information on where you'll be able to play it in the future.

According to this new announcement, players will be able to pick it up on Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PCs, with the PC version being available DRM-free exclusively through GOG.

In a statement to the press, Jez San, Argonaut Games' founder, said the following about this new release to accompany the news, “The Croc remaster aims to reignite the imaginations of players with its enhanced HD graphics, updated modern controls, and an authentic gameplay experience that will transport players back to the golden age of gaming.

"Croc Legend of the Gobbos is both a nostalgic return for retro-gamers and an exhilarating new adventure for first-timers. We have dedicated ourselves to bringing this remaster to as wide an audience as possible so that fans of PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PC on GOG can experience the magic and enjoyment of Croc."

What platform are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments!