While we're sure you'd rather be playing with your He-Man toys and Atari 2600 (this is still 1983, right?) instead of reading this, myself and Jack would like to wish you a Merry Christmas.

It's been a bumper year for retro gaming products, from new consoles to re-released classics and related merchandise. Hopefully, you were on the 'good' list and got plenty of vintage gaming goodies in your stocking this year.

As the site goes into a short period of hibernation, we'll be running a selection of our favourite pieces from the past 12 months – some of which you might have missed before, others you'll hopefully enjoy resisting a second time.

With all of that out of the way, we're off for some more mince pies and to watch Home Alone for the 1,564,578th time. Have a great Christmas!