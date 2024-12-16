Last year, George Kitchen released Dreams of Saturn — a new fangame for PC based on the classic Dreamcast title Shenmue just in time for Christmas. This game saw players take control of Ryo as he explored the neighbourhood of Dobuita to hunt down various Santa-Chans hidden around the world, to win a Sega Saturn, and also featured a bunch of new minigames and capsule toys to find.

Well, with Christmas fast approaching again, Kitchen has decided that he has yet another gift up his sleeve this year for members of the Shenmue fan community, with the developer announcing a new update to the well-received fangame due out later this month, under the title Dreams of Saturn 2.0.

This update was recently the subject of a 1st look trailer, published on the Shenmue Dojo YouTube channel, and sees Kitchen teasing a new chapter where Ryo must race to the New Yokosuka Harbor District to save the fabled Sega Saturn from a group of thugs.

From the looks of it, it is set to be pretty bonkers, with the 3-minute trailer culminating in Santa Maeno (Dobuita's resident Santa Claus) rushing to stop a ballistic missile before seemingly accepting their fate.

It's worth noting this isn't the only look we've had at the upcoming update either, with George's brother and frequent collaborator Joseph Kitchen having also posted a minute-and-a-half video on his channel, going over some of the mini-games that have been added this time around.

This includes a ridiculous forklift event set in the world of the Sega Saturn game Sonic R, a quick-time fighting section based on Streets of Rage, and much, much more.

According to the most recent video, the update is expected to be released on December 21st.