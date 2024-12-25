Update [ ]: The Batman Returns MD demo is now live. You can download it here.

"Batman Returns MD was created to bring this magical experience to the Mega Drive," says the team behind the game, before adding that it's not going to result in a complete port:

Our goal was to bring the essence of the original, taking advantage of the Mega Drive's graphics and processing power, making the game closer to an arcade-style experience. This project is under development and bugs may occur.

We made this tech demo to test out various concepts and fulfill a dream I had as a teenager: to receive a port of Batman Returns for my favorite console. We don't intend to finish the game, but the good results we got here will be used in future projects. The demo was not made to ridicule the SNES version, but rather to show that the Mega Drive can handle a beat-em-up with technical and graphical quality very well. Even though it lacks in some aspects, it excels in others making it a great platform for this type of game. We also wanted to explore the power of the machine in ASM.

Original Story: Back when Tim Burton released his Batman Returns movie in the early '90s, the video game rights were split across more than one format, with Sega, Atari and Nintendo consoles getting their own unique versions.

The Genesis, for example, got a 2D action platformer that was also released on the Sega CD with Batmobile driving sections, while Atari bundled its version with the Lynx handheld.

The SNES, on the other hand, got a Batman Returns side-scrolling fighter from Konami, and it's considered by some to be the best adaptation of the 1992 film.

That game is now being ported to the Sega Genesis by Pyron (graphics), TiagoSC (code), Inglebard and vectororbitex7866‬ (both music).

The game will fix one of the original's biggest flaws, the lack of a two player mode. It will also boast a higher resolution, 60fps and more enemies on-screen at once.

This unofficial port will be released on Christmas Day, which means Sega fans will be getting a really special present this festive season.