If you know your Star Wars history, then the words "holiday special" will most likely strike fear into your heart.
Produced soon after the success of the original 1977 movie, this festive TV film is utterly ridiculous - but the one positive is it has inspired an unofficial Genesis / Mega Drive adaptation several decades later.
Borrowing visuals from the SNES Super Star Wars games, this fan-made project has been developed by: masterlinkueibr, with music from EdmusPrime. It uses earok's Scorpion Engine.
It's intended to be a loose adaptation of the TV special, and you can download it for free from the link in the tweet above.
This isn't the only fan-game Genesis owners have been gifted this festive season - yesterday saw the release of Batman Returns MD.