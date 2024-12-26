Final Fight MD (also known as Mega Final Fight) is one of the most notable homebrew ports coming to Sega's Genesis / Mega Drive, and promises to give fans the ultimate 16-bit conversion of Capcom's legendary belt-scrolling coin-op.

Sega superfan Mike Rouse – also known as Retro Gamer Boy and head of studio at Antstream – decided that the port was such a momentous undertaking that it really needed its own custom console bundle – so he set about creating not just a unique Mega Drive system (complete with upgrades and a new look) but also bespoke packaging for the machine and the game itself.

"Final Fight MD is an unbelievable project that sees a near-arcade perfect port of the seminal Beat’em-up come to the Sega Genesis and Mega Drive," says Rouse, who has also created unique packaging for the Action Chair accessory.

"It was one of my all-time favourite arcade games when arcades were a thing, and I was always jealous that Nintendo fans would get their hands on it first. I had to wait for it to come to the Sega mega CD before I could play this at home. CFX is the studio behind this stunning port, and as well as supporting them on Patreon, I also wanted to celebrate this stunning game coming to my favourite console with another custom build. This time, though, I may have taken on too much."

As well as showing off the build, Rouse also gives us a playthrough of the latest version of Final Fight MD, which is still in active development.