Sega has been making electronic games since the late 1960s, so it's a given that the company has a lot of IP stored up.

Add in the fact that, over the decades, it has acquired the IP of other companies (such as Technosoft and Atlus), then it becomes clear that keeping track of all those games is tricky – and Sega itself admits that it doesn't actually know how many games it owns the rights to.

Speaking during SIGGRAPH 2024 (thanks, VGDensetsu), Sega's Yosuke Okunari spoke about the company's efforts to document and preserve development materials related to its games. He admits that the company only began to take the preservation of such material seriously in 2023.

Okunari's notes that Sega's efforts to preserve its past have already given us things like the Mega Drive Mini, Yakuza's retro games and the 3D Classics series on 3DS (the latter of which, ironically, is now unavailable digitally), and the future, the company intends to create "a comprehensive database that includes Sega's subsidiaries and affiliated companies," which includes Atlus, Sammy and Technosoft.

During the presentation, Okunari displayed a slide which admits that Sega is currently unaware of how many games it actually owns the rights to. Interestingly, this slide seems to suggest that Sega also owns the rights to Warp's catalogue, founded by the late Kenji Eno.