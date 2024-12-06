A new fanmade Star Wars game has just been released for the Commodore Amiga, and it's definitely one you'll not want to miss.

Star Dust Wars - Director's Cut was released last week, as originally spotted by IndieRetroNews, and is described as "a fan-made homage to the legendary Star Wars arcade game that captured the imagination of players worldwide back in 1987-88".

It is the work of the developer Electric Black Sheep and is an epic space shooter that puts players behind the controls of some of the most iconic Star Wars ships as they battle through familiar locations from the original trilogy — all of which have been recreated with an impressive combination of 2D sprites and FMV-style backgrounds.

Here is the developer's description for the project:

"This space shooter reimagines the beloved original in what we believe is a more visually stunning environment, combining nostalgic gameplay with modern creative touches. Created purely for the love of the classic and not for profit, Star Dust Wars offers a unique experience with custom-designed graphics and animations. While the sounds may echo familiar tones from a galaxy far, far away, the music – including Star Wars-inspired tracks by Humanoide Media and thrilling War Drum beats by Amaksi originates from freely available sources, adding an epic backdrop to the action."

If you'd like to check it out, you can download the game now for free from itch.io. The developers recommend you play with an Amiga 1200 (HDD) + FastRam and Accelerator for optimal performance.