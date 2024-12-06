If you've been exploring the world of FPGA retro gaming in recent months, the name Taki Udon will be familiar.

The driving force behind the "$99 MiSTer FPGA" is working on a wide range of projects right now, including handhelds and even an FPGA-based PlayStation console.

He's clearly someone with a lot of ideas, as not only is he doing all of this retro stuff (and an OLED screen mod for the Switch Lite), but Taki Udon is also working on aftermarket mods for one of the most popular consumer products of all time: the Apple iPod.

"I am stocking up on different iPod models for a new product line," says the modder and YouTuber. "Case mods, custom screens, and feature upgrades are on the way."

I have settled on doing a custom shell replacement to fit iPod classic 1G-5.5G motherboards. Shell will come with an OLED or IPS screen, dedicated BT with a pairing button, TF/CF adapters, and a battery. Internal adapter frames can hold Mini 1/2, Nano 1-3, and Classic 6/7 mobos. https://t.co/ZGnq6CT7AY December 5, 2024

Taki Udon later clarified exactly what the range would involve:

As he notes, the displays found in the older iPod models won't last forever; no exact replacements are readily available, so swapping out the screen for a modern screen is the way forward. The batteries and hard drives inside these devices may also be well past their best.

While many of us stream music via services such as Spotify, there will be many who are nostalgic about the iPod and see the benefit of having an offline music library with them at all times. Taki Udon's mods also mean that these classic pieces of consumer electronics can keep on living, which is a good thing if you're concerned about sustainability.

Apple released the first iPod model in 2001 and iterated the range with upgrades such as the iPod Shuffle, iPod Nano, and iPod Touch. Over 450 million iPods were sold during their lifetime.

Apple discontinued the range in 2022, as much of its functionality had been absorbed into the iPhone.