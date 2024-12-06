Two leading lights in the world of modern electronic music have teamed up to produce a new album inspired by the classic WipEout series of video games.

Anti Gravity Tournament (or ant1 6rav1ty tournament, if you prefer) is a six-track LP and collaboration between the UK DJ and producer Pizza Hotline and Swedish electronic musician Mitch Murder.

"Inspired by the classic WipEout video game series, this high-energy boosted split-album transports listeners into the futuristic world of anti-gravity racing, a colorful turbo adventure soundtracked by 6 mega tracks of fast-paced atmospheric jungle, thunderous breaks, and liquid drum & bass," reads the album's Bandcamp page.

"The adrenaline-fueled collection delivers maximum energy and dreamy vibes, a true paradise for fans of 90s/Y2K video games, LTJ Bukem, Peshay, Soichi Terada, and previous efforts by Mitch & Pizza."

The two artists contribute three tracks each, and the album is available as a limited-edition LP "housed in a heavyweight 350gsm sleeve illustrated by the legendary junkboy." Junkboy, in case you didn't know, is Mojang Studios creative director Markus Toivonen.

The album is also available digitally. You can order a copy here.