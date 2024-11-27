Read-Only Memory and Thames & Hudson have announced a special evening to celebrate the release of WipEout Futurism: The Graphic Archives.

The event takes place at London's Loading Bar on Friday, the 20th of December, between 6:30 PM and 11:30 PM and will feature a live recording of Simon Parkin's excellent My Perfect Console podcast, with former Designers Republic staffer Michael C Place being the interviewee. The chat will delve into "the artistry, innovation, and legacy of WipEout."

It is also confirmed that some of the original WipEout developers will be in attendance, with additional speakers to be announced soon. Music from the iconic series will be played throughout the evening, and you'll be able to go hands-on with games, too.

You can book tickets here. Standard entry is £5, with entry and a copy of the book costing £45.

The latter option might sell out fast, as Read-Only Memory's Darren Wall has confirmed to us that only 250 copies of the Thames & Hudson retail edition remain and will be sold on the evening of the event – which means the initial print run has almost sold out.