Hamster Corporation and the video game developer Success have struck a deal to bring the 1991 arcade title Cotton: Fantastic Night Dreams to the Nintendo Switch and PS4 this week as part of Arcade Archives.

It will land on digital storefronts on November 28th and will mark the first time Success has released one of its own games as part of the long-running series of retro arcade reissues (thanks Famitsu!).

As mentioned Cotton: Fantastic Night Dreams was originally released in the arcades in the early '90s, before being ported over to various other platforms like the PC-Engine Super CD-Rom²/TurboGrafx-CD, Sharp X68000, Sony PlayStation, the Neo Geo Pocket Color, and mobile phones. In addition to this, it was also the subject of a 2021 reboot, which is already available for the Nintendo Switch and PS4, as well as Windows PCs (via Steam).

The story of the game focuses on the young witch Cotton as she sets off on her broomstick to help a fairy companion called Silk save the world from evil monsters, in the hopes of getting her hands on a type of magical-coloured candy called Willows. It is played from a sidescrolling perspective, with Cotton being tasked with flying through six full-length stages as well as a final boss stage, using her magical spells and bombs to dispatch enemies.

You can watch some footage of the game below: