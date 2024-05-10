Earlier today, the retailer/video game distributor Beep announced on social media that it will be making a follow-up to 2021's Cotton Reboot! called Cotton Reboot! High Tension!

According to the game's website, it will be a side-scrolling shooter similar to its predecessor and is planned to be released digitally in Spring 2025 in Japan across PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch. There will also be physical versions made available for the Nintendo Switch and PS5, but exactly what these will entail has yet to be revealed.

Sadly, no screenshots have been published online given its early days, but Beep has revealed some concept art for two new characters, which it will be casting soon. This includes a new player character named Macaron, who is a powerful albeit lazy witch who is a deputy director of the food safety standards task force, and a pompous yet lonely villain named Willow, who is a protector of the substance of the same name that appears throughout the Cotton series.

According to the casting information, Beep is looking for individuals over 18 to voice the two characters and become brand ambassadors, with applications set to close on May 31st, 2024.

The game will be developed by the Japanese studio Success (the creators of the Cotton series) and will also feature music from the former Namco composer Hiroyuki Kawada as well as the chiptune band YMCK.