Enix's Dragon Quest is one of the most important JRPGs ever made and can be credited (alongside Final Fantasy) with turning the genre into the huge commercial proposition it is in Japan today.

However, given that the game's Western release – under the title Dragon Warrior – wasn't quite as acclaimed in the US, there's a good chance that some of you reading this haven't actually experienced the first game in the franchise.

Before running to Square Enix's official 'remaster' of the game on your Switch, you might want to check out Dragon Quest +, a fan-made remake from NightFly Studio. Described as a "full remake" for PC containing around six to eight hours of additional content, it has been in development for over a decade and finally got a full release late last year.

trying out that fan remake of Dragon Quest 1 and holy shit pic.twitter.com/jtbj9jrfyg May 10, 2024

Dragon Quest + features remixed monsters, new weapons and armour, an orchestrated soundtrack, new locations inspired by Dragon Quest Monsters and Dragon Quest Monsters 2, new mini-dungeons in Alefgard and three fresh minigames.

It's free to download but is only compatible with Windows XP SP3, Windows 7 Pro, Windows 10 and Windows 11. It's also playable on Steam Deck, although there appear to be some issues which are still being ironed out.

