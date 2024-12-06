Pixel Jockey has joined forces with Crash Magazine to create a new limited edition box set of three classic ZX Spectrum 3D titles.

3D Combat Classics features 3D Tank Duel, 3D Starstrike, and Starstrike 2, which were all developed by Realtime Games, the iconic British studio founded in 1984. The games are notable for bringing convincing 3D visuals to Sir Clive Sinclair's popular home micro computer, and were rightly acclaimed at the time of release.

"Their first game, 3D Tank Duel, was a wireframe graphics game in the style of Atari, Inc.'s Battlezone arcade game, for the ZX Spectrum," reads the project's Kickstarter page. "This was followed up with 3D Starstrike, a game based on Atari's Star Wars arcade game."

Crash's publisher Chris Wilkins owns the IP for all three games, and has teamed up with Pixel Jockey to produce a special physical re-release which aims to be as close to the real thing as possible.

The boxset costs £32, and there are a series of bonus add-ons, such as pin badges and mugs.

The crowdfunding campaign has already reached its £10,500 funding goal, but there's still time to place an order if you fancy picking up these titles.