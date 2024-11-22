For an entire generation of British gamers, the Sinclair ZX Spectrum remains a legendary machine.

Host to hundreds of classic games and a hugely important stepping stone for many European developers, the rubber-keyed wonder's influence cannot be understated – so it's little wonder that there's a lot of interest in Retro Games Ltd's latest micro-console system, which is based on the Speccy.

A near-perfect replica of the original system, The Spectrum costs £89.99 and uses emulation to run 48 pre-loaded ZX Spectrum titles. It outputs to your TV via HDMI and has multiple USB ports for expansion. You can even load up your own Spectrum ROMs via a USB stick.

But is it any good? That's what you're here to find out, right?

The Spectrum Review: Design

From a design perspective, The Spectrum is a very close match to the real thing. Unlike other plug-and-play micro-consoles, it's not aiming to give you a miniaturised version of the original system – this is exactly the same size as the ZX Spectrum.

There are some cosmetic changes to account for – there's no Sinclair branding, for starters. Instead of the iconic logo on the system's casing, you've got 'Retro' spelt out in the same font.

However, I'm pleased to report that the rubber keyboard scores maximum points when it comes to accuracy; it feels astonishingly close to the original. That might be a good or bad thing, depending on your opinion of the ZX Spectrum's rubbery buttons, but I personally found it very nostalgic – comforting, even. Granted, keyboard technology swiftly moved on from the rubber membrane example seen on Sinclair's home micro, but it simply wouldn't be the same experience without it.

There are naturally more significant changes on the back of The Spectrum. As well as the aforementioned HDMI port, we've got four USB-A ports and one USB-C port (for power). You'll also find the Power and Home buttons here.

It's worth noting that you'll need a 5V power brick to run this machine; there isn't one included in the box. You do get a USB-C to USB-A cable though, and an HDMI lead. I also loved the fact that the unit I was sent for review came with a recent issue of the legendary magazine Crash, as well as a massive instruction manual modelled after the one that shipped with the original computer back in the '80s. This thing is so thick you could probably do some serious damage with it if you were so inclined.

No controller is supplied with The Spectrum, which, again, preserves authenticity to the maximum, as was the case with the original computer. Thankfully, you won't need to scrabble around the house for a compatible Kempston joystick, as pretty much any USB pad will work. You can obviously use the keyboard for control if you prefer, but that will involve sitting with The Spectrum on your lap, which can be a bit awkward.

Once you've booted up the machine, you're presented with the same carousel interface that Retro Games Ltd has used on its other systems, such as the A500 Mini and Atari 400 Mini (there's also some amazing music which plays on this menu).

From here, you can select a game or load a save state, as well as tinker with other settings. It's even possible to boot the system into BASIC, the same programming interface you got on the original ZX Spectrum. You can even create your own programs using this interface and commit your creations to a USB stick. Other settings involve picking which ZX Spectrum model you wish to emulate (48k, 128k/+2 or +2A) and button mappings for physical controllers.

The Spectrum Review: The Games

There are 48 games included on The Spectrum, some of which are rightly regarded as stone-cold classics.

Ant Attack, Auf Wiedersehen Monty, The Great Escape, Head over Heels, The Hobbit, Horace Goes Skiing, Match Day II, Skool Daze, The Way of the Exploding Fist, The Lords of Midnight, Manic Miner, Robin of the Wood, Saboteur... these are some of the finest titles to ever grace the Speccy, and it's fantastic to see them make the cut with this new iteration.

Some of the other games are perhaps lesser-known but still worthy of your attention. We like the fact that some 'modern' Spectrum games have been included, too – 2021's Alien Girl: Skirmish Edition is brilliant.

As I've already mentioned, you can load up your own ROMs, so the list of pre-installed games doesn't represent the complete picture when it comes to The Spectrum's library. This way, it's possible to access other Speccy classics, such as Knight Lore, Jet Set Willy, Atic Atac, Rebelstar, Chuckie Egg, Deathcase and many, many more.

You can even choose to simulate the tape-loading process when booting up ROMs via a USB thumb drive – that means sitting through several minutes of gloriously nostalgic audio as the program data is loaded into the system. This is thankfully optional (you can either speed it up or load games in TAP format, which load instantly), but it really adds to the old-school experience.

Other modern comforts include the ability to create save states, screen frames (because these games were designed to be played on a 4:3 TV, not a widescreen television) and even the chance to rewind the action so you can walk back costly mistakes.

Emulation is pretty much spot-on; I couldn't spot any differences or quirks from the real thing. The audio is also perfect, which, in Speccy terms, means "sounds like a doorbell on steroids" – but again, this is all part of offering a truly faithful package.

The Spectrum Review: Conclusion

It has become almost customary when reviewing a product like this to summarise that long-time fans will love it, but newcomers might be harder to please.

There's no denying that many ZX Spectrum games have aged quite poorly, even when compared to other video games from the same period in time. There may well be many people under the age of 40 who take one look at a Speccy game in motion and wonder what all the fuss is about.

However, when taken in context, the ZX Spectrum library is a treasure trove of entertainment and history; that developers were able to achieve so much with so little is stunning, and games like The Lords of Midnight and Skool Daze still have the power to draw you in, despite their humble presentation.

Simply put, if you have any nostalgic connection to the ZX Spectrum whatsoever, then you're going to adore The Spectrum – it does everything it needs to in order to satisfy long-time Sinclair fanboys with its meaningful improvements (such as save states), the ability to run BASIC and the option to load up additional games via a USB stick.

Those of you who weren't around during the Spectrum's heyday might be immune to its charms, but I'd argue this device represents the ideal way to educate yourself – it's easier than trying to source a working ZX Spectrum, at least.

