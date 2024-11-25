Sandy White's Ant Attack was a groundbreaking release back in 1983.

Isometric games had already been seen in arcades, but to experience such a title on the humble ZX Spectrum – and one which gave the player the freedom of four-way movement – was revolutionary.

The gameplay was also notable, as many feel that Ant Attack laid the foundation of the 'survival horror' genre (it was also one of the earliest games in which the player could select their gender).

Incredibly, White never built on the game's legacy by producing a sequel, but now, over 40 years since its release, that's finally happening via the Spectrum Next, an FPGA-based successor to Clive Sinclair's legendary home micro.

Here, you can see White talking about the creation of the original game:

