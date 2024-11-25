We're sad to report that Kazuhiro Ikeda – better known as 'Bow' – has passed away at the age of 78.

Ikeda was famous for his illustrations of cars and was, therefore, the ideal choice as cover artist for Sega Rally 2's Dreamcast port.

His delicate watercolour image of the iconic Lancia Stratos has to rank as one of the most recognisable cover artworks for any racing game.



I got in… Kazuhiro Ikeda / 池田和弘, better known as Bow, an illustrator who specialized in sports cars, passed away on November 17 at the age of 78.He was responsible for the cover illustrations for Sega Rally 2. More of his work can be found here: https://t.co/Eq5EBUrW15 I got in… pic.twitter.com/zYSz78OCHn November 25, 2024

The news was reported by Alessandro Schiassi, who says he was in talks with Ikeda about him being involved with Over Jump Rally, a Sega Rally spiritual successor he is currently working on.

"I got in touch with his assistant a while ago, as he was open to drawing the Over Jump Rally covers, one with the Delta and one with the Celica, in the same style and angle as the Stratos," Schiassi explains.

Our thoughts are with Ikeda's family and friends at this difficult time. If you'd like to look at more of his amazing work, you can do so here.