"Heartbeat of the line" or "Heartbeat of the land"?

If you've asked yourself that question before, then you're probably familiar with SEGA Rally, specifically the Sega Saturn port, for which the track "My Dear Friend" was composed.

For years, many fans have assumed that the chorus is "Feel the heartbeat at the line, Do you feel the heartbeat at the line?" However, the release of the new Sega Rally Ignition soundtrack in Japan has confirmed that the lyrics are actually different:





The lyrics for My Dear Friend, Rally are on the inside of the Ignition CD cover/booklet.



Heartbeat of the land. pic.twitter.com/0oQ3YfhPAf The debate is over …Heartbeat of the line or Heartbeat of the land?The lyrics for My Dear Friend, Rally are on the inside of the Ignition CD cover/booklet.Heartbeat of the land. #SegaRally October 9, 2024

Does this rock your world, or were you always of the opinion that it was "land" and not "line"? Let us know with a comment below.