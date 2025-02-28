Update [Fri 28 Feb, 2025 13:45 GMT]: SEGA Sound Team announced earlier today that it has brought the SEGA RALLY CHAMPIONSHIP - 30th Anniv. Album to digital storefronts like the iTunes Store and Amazon Music, as well as streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music. The MP3 version will cost £16.

The album was released on CD last October in Japan and contains music from the arcade version of SEGA Rally and the game's Sega Saturn port. That's in addition to newly arranged versions of songs like MY DEAR FRIEND, RALLY, and GETTING MUDDY.

You can check out the list of all the available streaming services/storefronts here.

Original Article [Tue 17th Sep, 2024 10:00 BST]: SEGA Rally turns 30 this year, and to mark the occasion, Sega has teamed up with Wave Master to produce a special 30th anniversary soundtrack CD.

The soundtrack will include music from the arcade original by Takenobu Mitsuyoshi, as well as the tracks composed for the Saturn port by Naofumi Hataya.

Mitsuyoshi is producing three new arrangments for the album and has posted the following message on social media:

Hey, you guys!! I'm quite glad to say that at last!! SEGA RALLY 30th Anniv CD will be released on 17th Oct! I joined to arrange 3 songs as re-arrangement songs in it. And I’ll do #SEGASOUNDSTREET on YouTube with some guests around the date on sale! Don’t miss it!!

Hey, you guys!! I'm quite glad to say that at last!! SEGA RALLY 30th Anniv CD will be released on 17th Oct! I joined to arrange 3 songs as re-arrangement songs in it. And I’ll do #SEGASOUNDSTREET on YouTube with some guests around the date on sale! Don’t miss it!! https://t.co/deU0VV0VDb September 17, 2024

Here's the full track listing:

DISC-1 SEGA RALLY CHAMPIONSHIP (Arcade: MODEL2A)

SOUND! SHOCK Special Bonus Track

MY DEAR FRIEND, RALLY -Vo Arr Ver. 2024-/ Takenobu Mitsuyoshi GETTING MUDDY -2024- feat. Shoji Meguro

Original Sound Track

PUT UP A SIGN -AC Ver.- POWER GAMES -AC Ver.- WELCOME TO SEGA RALLY -AC Ver.- JUDGEMENT -AC Ver.- CONDITIONED REFLEX -AC Ver.- DESERT LAND -AC Ver.- GETTING MUDDY -AC Ver.- MY DEAR FRIEND, RALLY -AC Ver.- RECKLESS RUNNING -AC Ver.- IGNITION -AC Ver.- END OF ROAD MONACO -AC Ver.- FANFARE -AC Ver.- AROUND A LETTER -AC Ver.- GAME OVER YEAH! -AC Ver.-

SOUND! SHOCK Bonus Track

17. MY DEAR FRIEND, RALLY -Vo Arr Ver. 2024- [Karaoke]

DISC-2 SEGA RALLY CHAMPIONSHIP (SEGA SATURN/PC)

SOUND! SHOCK Special Bonus Track

01. DESERT REPLAY -2024-

Original Sound Track

PUT UP A SIGN -SS Ver.- POWER GAMES -SS Ver.- MODE SELECT 1 -SS Ver.- MODE SELECT 2 -SS Ver.- ARCADE SELECT -SS Ver.- CONDITIONED REFLEX -Arr Ver.- DESERT LAND -Arr Ver.- GETTING MUDDY -Arr Ver.- IGNITION -Arr Ver.- RECKLESS RUNNING -Arr Ver.- END OF ROAD MONACO -SS Ver.- ENDING DEMO -SS Ver.- MY DEAR FRIEND, RALLY -Vo Arr Ver.- / Naoki Takao AROUND A LETTER-SS Ver.- DESERT REPLAY -SS Ver.- EVALUATION 01 -SS Ver.- FOREST REPLAY -SS Ver.- EVALUATION 02 -SS Ver.- MOUNTAIN REPLAY -SS Ver.- EVALUATION 03 -SS Ver.- LAKE SIDE REPLAY -SS Ver.- FANFARE -SS Ver.- MY DEAR FRIEND, RALLY -SS Ver.- RESULT -SS Ver.- GAME OVER YEAH! -SS Ver.-

The album launches on Thursday, October 17, 2024, and can be purchased here. It will cost 3,300 Yen.